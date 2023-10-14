News / Business / '10 films for 699': PVR INOX announces monthly plan; read full offer details

ByHT News Desk
Oct 14, 2023 08:47 PM IST

PVR offer: Those who want to watch a movie using the 'passport' will have to show some sort of identification issued by the government.

PVR INOX Limited, India's leading cinema chain, announced on Saturday it will launch 'PVR INOX Passport', a subscription pass aimed at motivating the consumers to visit theatres regularly. It will be a monthly subscription pass wherein cinema goers can watch up to 10 movies per month for a monthly fee.

Women walk outside a PVR movie theatre in Mumbai. (REUTERS file photo)
The monthly subscription pass will be available from October 16. The cost per month for this subscription will be 699.

The subscription pass will work between Monday and Thursday and won't work in premium services like IMAX, Gold, LUXE and Director's Cut.

Gautam Dutta, co-CEO of PVR INOX Ltd, said the company has been engaging with the customer base to know more about their movie watching habits.

"There is a sentiment, the consumers are saying that we love the movie experience and we love to come out to a cinema. But we can't get it all. We keep slotting what are the event films and what are the movies that can be consumed on TV, iPad and mobile."So in their mind, 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', 'Salaar', 'Leo', are some of the big cinema films. And then there are certain films that they really want to watch but don't mind waiting for them a little longer... So when we probed and said, 'why can't you come to a cinema hall every week?' They said it becomes expensive," Dutta told PTI.

He said this trend is not healthy for mid-level and small budget films.

He said event films are becoming bigger, smaller films are failing at the box office.

He said between 13-16 movies are released every work. This scheme will work consumers back into the cinema.

The company had recently slashed prices of food and beverages by 40 percent. It has also launched reasonably priced food combos at 99 from Monday to Thursday between 9 am and 6 pm.

He said because of the initiative, more films will get made and more people will come to consume them. "And after some time, you will create this habit of consumers coming back to the cinema. So it's really a momentum shifter, not just a price promotion," he added.

He said with the offer, the company wants to target "students, housewives and senior citizens".

'PVR INOX Passport' could be bought with a minimum subscription period of three months. It can be bought via the app or the website.

"For redeeming, users will have to choose a Passport coupon as a payment option at the time of transaction check out. In case of a transaction for multiple tickets, one ticket can be redeemed using a Passport coupon and the rest can be paid for, through any other regular mode of payment."

Those who want to watch a movie using the 'passport' will have to show some sort of identification issued by the government. It would also be non-transferable.

With inputs from PTI

Sign out