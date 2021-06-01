Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / 15.33 million Indians lose jobs in May
business

15.33 million Indians lose jobs in May

The number of people employed fell to 375.45 million in May from 390.79 million in April, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).
By Prashant K Nanda, Livemint, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 02, 2021 06:21 AM IST
The impact of the pandemic on salaried jobs is, however, relatively less, and largely limited to urban India.(Hemant Mishra/Mint Archive)

At least 15.33 million Indians lost their jobs in May, erasing gains achieved since July 2020, a situation that may adversely affect consumer spending and economic revival.

The number of people employed fell to 375.45 million in May from 390.79 million in April, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). In April and May, the number of people employed in salaried and non-salaried jobs fell by almost 23 million as the second wave of the pandemic infected millions of Indians, and states imposed lockdowns to stem the spread of the virus.

Fresh data also showed that the number of people unemployed but actively looking for jobs rose by 17 million to 50.72 million, reflecting the willingness to work but scarcity of opportunities.

The impact of the pandemic on salaried jobs is, however, relatively less, and largely limited to urban India. But people with businesses, small traders and daily wagers faced the brunt of the economic disruption caused by the pandemic.

While 127 million were employed in small trades and daily wage work in April, the number slumped to 110 million in the month of May. At least 9 million more people got engaged in farming activities in May, taking the total number of people employed in farming to 123.7 million. In contrast, 1.22 million salaried jobs were lost in urban India in May while rural India gained a little over 1.4 million salaried jobs.

“The job market was stretched since last year’s lockdown. The situation was looking up between December and March, but the second wave has done more damage. What we are not realizing is that the job loss is squeezing private demand. People losing jobs will impact revival. If the consumer does not have income, he or she won’t spend,” said Arup Mitra, a professor of economics at the Institute of Economic Growth.

“Non-farm opportunities have shrunk in rural India, and there is a surplus workforce there. People are getting engaged in farming, meaningful or not, is a separate debate. It also means more people are doing the same work, which means lower productivity and less income,” said Mitra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cmie unemployment in india covid-19 job loss
TRENDING NEWS

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch

Man returns Bob Dylan’s album to library that he borrow 48 years ago
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP