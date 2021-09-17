Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / 45th GST council meeting: Nirmala Sitharaman to address shortly
business

45th GST council meeting: Nirmala Sitharaman to address shortly

45th GST council meeting: Reports said states have unanimously opposed the discussion on including petrol and diesel under GST.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the 45th GST Council meeting in Lucknow on Friday. (PTI)

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will shortly begin her address announcing the decisions taken in the 45th GST Council meeting held in Lucknow. The meeting is crucial as the council was supposed to take up the issue of bringing petrol, diesel under GST. Reports said all states have unanimously rejected the proposal.  Another contentious issue that was taken up by the GST council was imposing GST on Swiggy and Zomato which would make food ordering costlier. Reports said this proposal has been approved by the GST council.

Some reports indicated that the GST Council also decided in favour of increasing the GST on fruit juice from 12 per cent to 28 per cent, which will make fruit juice costlier.

The meeting was held to decide on issues like extending tax concession to drugs being used to treat the coronavirus disease and review tax rates of over four-dozen items, like oncology medicine and coconut oil. The inclusion of petrol and diesel under GST was also discussed in the meeting and all eyes were on the outcome. This was the first physical meeting of the GST council in 20 months and the last one was held before the Covid pandemic, on December 18, 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nirmala sitharaman gst council
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sensex drops 125 points to close day in red at 59,016; Nifty ends session at 17,

GST Council meet begins: Focus on aid for Covid drugs, petrol under tax regime

Why World Bank junked its ease of doing business rankings

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Sep 17, 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP