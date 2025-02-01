5 income tax relief measures announced by Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget 2025
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a slew of measures which can significantly benefit taxpayers in the Union Budget 2025, which she presented in the parliament on Saturday, February 1, 2025.
5 income tax relief measures in Budget 2025
1) No income tax for up to ₹ ₹12 lakh per annum
The most prominent tax relief measure in the Budget 2025 is the exemption of income tax for all those earning up to ₹12 lakh annually.
2) New tax slabs
The Budget 2025 introduces new tax slabs. Sitharaman said, “I propose to revise tax rate structures as follows: 0 to ₹4 Lakhs - nil, ₹4 Lakhs to ₹8 Lakhs - 5%, ₹8 Lakhs to ₹12 Lakhs - 10%, ₹12 Lakhs to ₹16 Lakhs - 15%, ₹16 Lakhs to ₹20 Lakhs - 20%, ₹20 Lakhs to ₹24 Lakhs - 25% and above ₹24 Lakhs - 30%.”
3) Tax benefits
A tax payer in the new regime with an income of ₹12 lakh will get a benefit of ₹80,000 in tax. A person with income of ₹18 lakh will get a benefit of ₹70,000 in tax, and a person with an income of ₹25 lakh gets a benefit of ₹1.10 lakh.
4) Standard deduction
Under the new tax regime, salaried employees as well as pensioners get a standard deduction of ₹75,000, which raises the tax-free income limit to ₹12.75 lakh for salaried individuals, considering the revised ₹12 lakh nil-tax threshold announced in the budget.
However, for those opting for the old tax regime, the standard deduction remains unchanged at ₹50,000. The old regime does still continue to offer additional exemptions and deductions, especially those under Section 80C ( ₹1.5 lakh), Section 80D (health insurance), as well as HRA benefits.
5) Rationalised TDS
The government also proposed to increase the annual threshold for tax deduction at source (TDS) on rent to ₹6 lakh from the current limit of ₹2.4 lakh.
This will reduce the number of transactions which are liable to TDS and benefit small taxpayers receiving small payments.