5 Indian-origin women in 2021 Forbes list of 'America’s Richest Self Made Women'

The Forbes list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women featured five women of Indian origin including Pepsico’s former chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi, Neerja Sethi, co-founder, Syntel, Neha Narkhede, co-founder and former chief technology officer of Confluent, Jayshree Ullal, president and CEO of Arista Networks and Reshma Shetty, co-founder of Gingko Bioworks.

Indra Nooyi

With a net worth of $290 million, Nooyi spent more than 12 years at the top post in PepsiCo. The former chair and CEO thwarted a bid to break up PepsiCo and introduced environment-friendly practices and healthier products. Nooyi grew up in India and studied MBA at Yale. She joined the board of Amazon in 2019. She ranked 91 on the Forbes list.

Jayshree Ullal

Ullal, president and CEO of Arista Networks since 2008, was ranked 16 on the Forbes list. She has a net worth of $1.7 billion. Ullal owns 5% of computer networking firm Arista Networks’ stock. She also joined the cloud computing company Snowflake’s board of directors, which went public in 2020. Ullal pursued electrical engineering at San Francisco State University and studied engineering management at Santa Clara University.

Neerja Sethi

Sethi, with a net worth of $1 billion ranks 26th on the list. She co-founded IT consulting and outsourcing firm Syntel with her husband Bharat Desai in Troy, Michigan in their apartment. Sethi is a student of Delhi University where she pursued her bachelors and her MBA. Sethi received an estimated $510 million for her stake when French IT firm Atos SE bought Syntel for $3.4 billion in October 2018.

Neha Narkhede

Narkhede ranked 29th on the list with a net worth of $925 million. Narkhede is the co-founder and former chief technology officer of cloud company Confluent. She studied Bachelor of Science in Engineering at the University of Pune and pursued Masters of Science in Technology at Georgia Tech. Narkhede was instrumental in the development of LinkedIn, where she developed the open-source messaging system Apache Kafka to handle the site’s huge data influx. Narkhede’s family own 8% of the company which went public in June 2021 at a $9.1 billion valuation.

Reshma Shetty

Reshma Shetty, who ranks 39 on the list, co-founded Gingko Bioworks, a biotechnology company which uses data analytics and robotics to speed up the process of discovering and making new organisms. She is valued at $750 million. She co-founded Gingko with her husband Barry Canton and the company will go public in a $17.5 billion SPAC deal. Her company opened its Boston facilities for research into the coronavirus and helped in ramping up testing facilities during the pandemic.