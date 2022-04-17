Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / 7 of top 10 firms lost 1.32 lakh crore in market-cap, starting with Reliance
business

7 of top 10 firms lost 1.32 lakh crore in market-cap, starting with Reliance

ICICI Bank's market capitalisation jumped ₹5,559.02 crore to ₹5,29,739.59 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) rose ₹1,249.45 crore to ₹4,61,848.65 crore.
Reliance Industries.(Reuters representative image)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 01:51 PM IST
PTI |

Seven of the 10 most valued firms suffered a combined erosion of 1,32,535.79 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the worst hit.

In the holiday-truncated week, the Sensex tumbled 1,108.25 points or 1.86 per cent.

While Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, Bajaj Finance and HDFC were the laggards from the top-10 pack, ICICI Bank, SBI and Adani Green Energy were the gainers.

Adani Green Energy had on Monday last week entered the list of the top-10 most valued domestic firms.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Reliance Industries plummeted by 43,491.37 crore to reach 17,26,714.05 crore.

The valuation of Infosys dived 27,953.78 crore to 7,35,611.35 crore.

HDFC Bank's market valuation eroded by 27,866.34 crore to 8,12,338.57 crore and that of HDFC tumbled 14,631.11 crore to 4,31,028.49 crore.

The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tanked 9,348.88 crore to stand at 13,39,688.48 crore.

RELATED STORIES

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) declined by 7,119.26 crore to 5,05,737.77 crore and that of Bajaj Finance diped by 2,125.05 crore to 4,43,685.79 crore.

In contrast, the new entrant Adani Green Energy added 84,581.99 crore, taking its valuation to 4,48,050.99 crore.

ICICI Bank's market capitalisation jumped 5,559.02 crore to 5,29,739.59 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) rose 1,249.45 crore to 4,61,848.65 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries maintained its top position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HUL, SBI, Adani Green Energy, Bajaj Finance and HDFC.

Stock markets were closed on Thursday for Mahavir Jayanti and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, as well as on Friday on account of Good Friday. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP