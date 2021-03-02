85% of Indian women miss out on a raise, promotion because of gender: Report

As many as 85 per cent of working women in India have said they missed out on a raise, promotion or work offer because of their gender compared to the average of 60 per cent in the Asia-Pacific region, a report said on Tuesday. The LinkedIn Opportunity Index 2021 said that more women in India have experienced the impact of gender on career development when compared to the APAC region. "In India, more than 4 in 5 working women (85 per cent) claim to have missed out on a raise, promotion, or work offer because of their gender, compared to the regional average of 60 per cent," the report said.

Even though 66 per cent of people in India feel that gender equality has improved compared to their parents' age, more than 7 in 10 working women and working mothers feel that managing familial responsibilities often come in their way of career development, the report shows. About two-thirds of working women or 63 per cent and working mothers or 69 per cent said they have faced discrimination at work because of familial and household responsibilities.

One in five or 22 per cent working women in India said their companies show a 'favourable bias' towards men at work when compared to the regional average of 16 per cent. This was in reply when they were asked about their reasons for being unhappy with opportunities to advance in their careers. The LinkedIn Opportunity Index 2021 shows that 37 per cent of India's working women say they get fewer opportunities than men and that only 25 per cent of men agree with this. And 37 per cent of the women said they are paid less than men while only 21 per cent of the men shared this sentiment.

Both men and women said they seek three job opportunities—job security, a job that they love and a good work-life balance. However, more women or 63 per cent said a person's gender is important to get ahead in life when compared to men at 54 per cent.

However, working women across India lay more emphasis on the type of employer they choose to work with, the recognition they will receive for the work they do and the skills that will be utilised on the job.

More than 4 in 5 (86 per cent) Indians stated that they were negatively impacted by the pandemic while 9 in 10 said they were affected by the coronavirus pandemic in terms of job retrenchment, pay cuts, and reduced working hours.

"Gender inequality at work and added domestic responsibilities amid the pandemic have collectively made women's jobs more vulnerable at this time. As Covid-19 continues to widen these gaps, this year's LinkedIn Opportunity Index report suggests that it is the need of the hour for organisations to reimagine their diversity practices and offer greater flexibility to caregivers, in order to increase female participation in the workforce. Reduced and flexible schedules, more sabbaticals, and new opportunities to upskill and learn are critical offerings that can help organisations attract, hire, and retain more female talent," Ruchee Anand, director of talent and learning solutions at LinkedIn India, said.

LinkedIn commissioned independent market research firm GfK to conduct an online survey between January 26 and January 31 this year. The online survey was conducted among more than 10,000 respondents, who were between 18 to 65 year, in Australia, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore. There were 2,285 respondents in India—1,223 men and 1,053 women—who participated in the survey.

