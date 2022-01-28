Dear guests...: A special message for Air India flyers today with Tatas back on pilot's seat

Flyers on Air India flights will receive a special message during in-flight announcements as the Tata Group gets back to the airline’s business on Friday.

According to an official order, the airline's pilots will make a specific announcement after the door closes on every flight departing during the day.

"Dear Guests, This is your Captain (name) speaking........Welcome aboard this historic flight, which marks a special event," is how all Air India flyers will get to hear, as decided by the operations department of the airlines.

On Thursday, the Indian government officially handed over Air India to the Tata Group, after about 69 years when it was taken away from the conglomerate.

"Today, Air India officially becomes a part of the Tata Group again, after seven decades. We look forward to serving you on this and every Air India flight with renewed commitment and passion," the announcement will state, as per the order.

"Welcome to the future of Air India! We hope you enjoy the journey. Thank you," the announcement will further state.

After a competitive bidding process, the government had on October 8 last year sold Air India to Talace Private Limited -- a subsidiary of the Tata Group's holding company -- for ₹18,000 crore.

In a statement on Thursday, the Tata Group said it has taken over management and control of the airline from today. "Tata Group takes over management and control of the airline, starting today," the statement said.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran along with other senior officials of the company attended the handing over ceremony.

Talking to reporters after the handover ceremony Chandrasekaran said, "We are happy that Air India is back with Tata Group. We look forward to working with everyone in creating a world-class airline."

(With inputs from agencies)

