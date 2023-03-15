Aadhaar document updation process just got free for limited period. Check details

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said Wednesday that now people can opt for updating documents in their Aadhaar online free of cost, a move that is expected to benefit millions of residents. Hailing it as a people-centric move, the UIDAI said the decision was taken as part of the Digital India initiative where the users can avail the free document update facility on ‘myAadhaar’ portal for the next three months.

What should Aadhaar holders know about the service?

The UIDAI said the offer to update Aadhaar details free of cost was available for three months starting March 15, 2023- Jun 14, 2023. The nodal agency overlooking the Aadhaar management in the country, clarified “this service is free only on ‘myAadhaar’ portal and will continue to attract a fee of ₹50 at physical Aadhaar centres, like previously”.

When does Aadhaar need an update?

In case of any change in any demographic details (name, date of birth, address, etc), the residents can always visit their nearest centres or opt digital means to do so which will run free of cost for the coming three months as announced by the UIDAI.

How to opt for digital means to update Aadhaar documents?

To update details digitally, users can login on https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ using their Aadhaar number where a OTP (one time password) will be shared on their registered mobile numbers.

There, they have to select the ‘document update’ icon where it will display their existing details. “An Aadhaar holder needs to verify the details, if found correct, click on the next hyper-link. In the next screen, the resident has to choose Proof of Identity(PoI) and Proof of Address(PoA) documents from the dropdown list and upload the copies of the same to update his/her documents. The list of updated and acceptable PoA and PoI documents is available on the official website of UIDAI,” the agency said.

How often does one need to update Aadhaar?

The UIDAI explains that “as per Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulations, 2016; Aadhaar number holders may, on completion of every 10 years from the date of enrolment for Aadhaar, update their supporting documents in Aadhaar, at least once, by submitting POI and POA documents, so as to ensure continued accuracy of their information.” It said this “improves better service delivery and enhances authentication success rate” since a number of government schemes are dispatched based on its information.

