How to update mobile number on your Aadhaar card? Follow these steps

Aadhaar has now occupied an indispensable space in our lives. The 12-digit unique identification number is now required for all official purposes. Right from availing government schemes, open a bank account, applying for drivers' license, getting a mobile or internet connection to apply for jobs, an Aadhaar number is absolutely necessary to ascertain identity.



An Aadhaar card contains your name, date of birth, contact number, address and last but not the least, a 12-digit identity number. From time to time, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) urges the users to review their Aadhaar data and apply for changes if any update is required with respect to their data.



The mobile phone number entered in the Aadhaar is your official contact detail. However, you can update it when necessary. Remember, there is no online process to update a mobile number. You have to do it by visiting the nearest Aadhaar center.



Here are the steps you need to follow for changing your mobile number.



STEP 1: Log on to the official Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) website.



STEP 2: Under the My Aadhaar drop down option, select ‘Update Your Aadhaar at Update/Enrolment Center’.



STEP 3: You can either search your nearest Aadhar center through entering your state and district, or by entering your PIN code.



STEP 4: Go to the nearest Aadhaar centre. Complete the update form.



STEP 5: You need to pay ₹50 as a fee with your updation form.



STEP 6: An acknowledgement receipt with a URN number will be provided to you. You can use the number to monitor the status of your application.



STEP 7: Your mobile phone number will be updated on your database within 90 days.

