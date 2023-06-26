Demographic mismatch in PAN or Aadhaar cards? Here's how to rectify

Ahead of the June 30 deadline to link PAN and Aadhaar, several users have been complaining of 'demographic mismatches' in the two documents, because of which they are not being able to complete the linking. The Income Tax department has, therefore, shared ways to resolve this issue.

Reasons behind ‘demographics mismatch’

According to the IT department, demographic mismatches may occur due to mismatch in name, date of birth, and gender.

How to resolve this?

For this, one can use online services of Protean and UTIITSL for PAN-related services.

For Aadhaar-related services, on the other hand, one must visit the UIDAI portal.

What next?

Once the mismatch is resolved, you can link the two documents at the e-filing portal. If not done, then, starting July 1, the PAN card will become inoperative.

What if linking still fails?

People can avail the option of biometric-based authentication at Protean and UTIITSL, which are dedicated centres for PAN-related services. There, you must pay a nominal fee of ₹50, and carry your PAN and Aadhaar cards.

