Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Demographic mismatch in PAN or Aadhaar cards? Here's how to rectify

Demographic mismatch in PAN or Aadhaar cards? Here's how to rectify

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 26, 2023 01:01 PM IST

The deadline to link the two documents is June 30. If not done, then from July 1, such PAN cards will become inoperative.

Ahead of the June 30 deadline to link PAN and Aadhaar, several users have been complaining of 'demographic mismatches' in the two documents, because of which they are not being able to complete the linking. The Income Tax department has, therefore, shared ways to resolve this issue.

Representational Image(File Photo)

Reasons behind ‘demographics mismatch’

According to the IT department, demographic mismatches may occur due to mismatch in name, date of birth, and gender.

How to resolve this?

For this, one can use online services of Protean and UTIITSL for PAN-related services.

For Aadhaar-related services, on the other hand, one must visit the UIDAI portal.

What next?

Once the mismatch is resolved, you can link the two documents at the e-filing portal. If not done, then, starting July 1, the PAN card will become inoperative.

What if linking still fails?

People can avail the option of biometric-based authentication at Protean and UTIITSL, which are dedicated centres for PAN-related services. There, you must pay a nominal fee of 50, and carry your PAN and Aadhaar cards.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
pan card aadhaar card
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP