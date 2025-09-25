Accenture to ‘exit’ employees who cannot be retrained for an AI world

Accenture Plc has decided to “exit” employees who cannot be retrained in artificial intelligence, as part of a broader restructuring plan to align itself with an increasingly AI-driven world. The layoffs and restructuring will allow Accenture to expand its operating profit at its historic annual rate of at least 10 basis points in Fiscal 2026. (Reuters)

“We are reinventing what we sell, how we deliver, how we partner, and how we operate Accenture,” Julie Sweet, chief executive officer at the world's largest IT services firm, said in a post-earnings call on Thursday (25 September 2025). “We have expanded our partnerships…we are investing in upskilling our re-inventors, which is our primary strategy.”

“We are exiting, on a compressed timeline, people where re-skilling—based on our experience—is not a viable path for the skills we need.”

Accenture Layoffs The phrase “compressed timeline” suggests Accenture is not intending a long phase-out—the exit is happening relatively quickly for those identified as unlikely to be reskilled.

The exits are not related to utilisation, Chief Financial Officer Angie Park said, as this is more strategic and tied to skills mismatch. The exit is part of a “business optimisation program”, which also includes divestitures.

The Dublin-headquartered and New York-listed company employed 779,000 people as on 31 August 2025, down from 791,000 three months earlier, after beginning a round of layoffs that will continue in the first quarter of Fiscal 2026—September to November 2025.

Accenture Restructuring Plan The Accenture layoffs are part of a six-month restructuring plan that includes “severance, selected divestitures and redeployment”.

The company recorded roughly $615 million in charges — including $344 million in severance cost — in June-August 2025 and expected $250 million in September-November 2025. That's a total of $865 million for the programme.

Essentially, restructuring plan has two parts:

Rapid talent rotation/exits: The idea is to exit people quickly if they can't be reskilled for AI-driven work and bring in the needed skills needed. Divestitures of selected assets: Trimming down or divesting parts of the business that no longer fit the company's growth model. This includes winding down or selling certain non-core operations. That, according to Financial Times, will allow Accenture Plc to expand its operating profit at its historic annual rate of at least 10 basis points in Fiscal 2026 — a target analysts saw as too steep in the current deal-making scenario.

While demand for large-scale transformation projects continue, short-term discretionary deals are largely absent for nearly two years now.