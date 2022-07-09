Adani, Asia’s richest, is bidding for 5G telecom spectrum auction

The Adani Group said on Saturday it will take part in the bidding process of the 5G telecom spectrum auction. The development comes just a day after reports indicated that the group would be making a surprise entry that it will pitch against Reliance Jio and Airtel.

Issuing a statement on Saturday, the Adani Group said it is taking part in the auction to provide private network solutions along with enhanced cyber security in the airport, ports and logistics, power generation, transmission, distribution, and various manufacturing operations. However, the group pointed out that it has no intention to be in the consumer mobility space.

The group added that if it is awarded 5G spectrum in open bidding, it will align with the recent announcement of significantly increasing the Adani Foundation’s investments in education, healthcare and skill development in rural areas.

Here is the full statement of the Adani Group:

“We have received a lot of inquiries about our interest in the 5G space. Our intention is not to be in the consumer mobility space.

As India prepares to roll out next generation 5G services through this auction, we are one of the many applicants participating in the open bidding process.

We are participating in the 5G spectrum auction to provide private network solutions along with enhanced cyber security in the airport, ports & logistics, power generation, transmission, distribution, and various manufacturing operations.

Also, if we are awarded 5G spectrum in the open bidding, it will also align with our recent announcement of significantly increasing the Adani Foundation’s investments in Education, Healthcare and Skill Development in rural areas, each of which stands to benefit from 5G technology.

In addition, as we build our own digital platform encompassing super apps, edge data centres, and industry command and control centres, we will need ultra high quality data streaming capabilities through a high frequency and low latency 5G network across all our businesses.

All of this is aligned with our nation building philosophy and supporting an Atmanirbhar Bharat.”