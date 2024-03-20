Adani Green on bribery charge: ‘Aware of US probe into third party, no relation’

Adani Green Energy said it was aware of a US investigation into potential violations of anti-corruption laws by a “third party”. The company denied any relationship with the entity and said in an exchange filing as per news agency Reuters, “The company states that it has not received any notice from the Department of Justice of US in respect of the allegation.” Adani Green Energy denied any relationship with the entity. (Reuters)

What reports claimed on US investigation into Adani Group

This comes after Bloomberg reported that US investigators were probing whether an Adani entity or individuals linked to the company were involved in bribing officials to get energy projects. The report claimed that Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani is also being probed by US officials.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

What Adani Green said on the report?

Adani Green said it was aware of an investigation by the United States Department of Justice into potential violations of United States anti-corruption laws by a third party but has no relationship with the said third party and "is thus unable to comment on the scope of the present United States investigation that the Company or any of its personnel are subject to or exposed to in connection with the Company’s alleged dealings with the third party".

What Adani Group said following the report?

Adani Group said it has not received any notice from the US Department of Justice with respect to probe into bribery allegations, according to exchange filings. Adani companies haven’t received “any notice from the Department of Justice of US in respect of the allegation referred to in the said article,” listed Adani companies including Adani Enterprises Ltd. and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. said in separate filings.