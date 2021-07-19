Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Adani Group changes airport biz leadership
business

Adani Group changes airport biz leadership

The Adani Group announced the changes on Sunday, days after it took over management control of MIAL from the GVK Group.
By Rhik Kundu, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 06:54 AM IST
The Adani Group announced the changes days after it took control of MIAL(HT PHOTO)

The Adani Group has made several changes in key leadership positions at its airport holding company Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) and Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) to consolidate and push through the transition of the country’s second-largest airport into its fold.

The Adani Group announced the changes on Sunday, days after it took over management control of MIAL from the GVK Group.

The group will relocate the head office of AAHL from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, it said. Adani Group also said R.K. Jain, the chief executive of MIAL, will take over as chief executive of Adani Airports, replacing incumbent Ben Zandi who will take over as chief executive, non-aero at AAHL.

The chief executive of MIAL and chief airport officers at Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Jaipur will report to Jain. Jain, in turn, will report to Malay Mahadevia, the chief executive officer of AAHL.

Meanwhile, Prakash Tulsiani, president, operations, at AAHL, will take over as chief executive of MIAL from Jain.

B.V.J.K. Sharma, who is director of Adani Ports and SEZ, has been appointed as the chief executive of Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL).

Prabhat Mahapatra, who heads operations at MIAL, will assume the newly created role of head operations at the Center of Excellence.

Manoj Katar, the chief operating officer of Dahej port, was appointed in place of Mahapatra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
adani group
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

Anand Mahindra’s profound Monday motivation share may make you think
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP