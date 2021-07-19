Adani Group changes airport biz leadership

The Adani Group has made several changes in key leadership positions at its airport holding company Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) and Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) to consolidate and push through the transition of the country’s second-largest airport into its fold.

The Adani Group announced the changes on Sunday, days after it took over management control of MIAL from the GVK Group.

The group will relocate the head office of AAHL from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, it said. Adani Group also said R.K. Jain, the chief executive of MIAL, will take over as chief executive of Adani Airports, replacing incumbent Ben Zandi who will take over as chief executive, non-aero at AAHL.

The chief executive of MIAL and chief airport officers at Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Jaipur will report to Jain. Jain, in turn, will report to Malay Mahadevia, the chief executive officer of AAHL.

Meanwhile, Prakash Tulsiani, president, operations, at AAHL, will take over as chief executive of MIAL from Jain.

B.V.J.K. Sharma, who is director of Adani Ports and SEZ, has been appointed as the chief executive of Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL).

Prabhat Mahapatra, who heads operations at MIAL, will assume the newly created role of head operations at the Center of Excellence.

Manoj Katar, the chief operating officer of Dahej port, was appointed in place of Mahapatra.

