Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Adani Group stocks rally after SEBI dismisses some Hindenburg allegations

    SEBI has cleared two charges against Adani Group, 22 others are pending even as Gautam Adani says “transparency and integrity” have always defined his business.

    Updated on: Sep 19, 2025 10:59 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Adani Group stocks rose between 1% and 10% today, a day after SEBI cleared the ports-to-mining conglomerate of some allegations levelled by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research.

    Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani (X)
    Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani (X)

    Adani Total Gas Ltd. led the gains among nine listed firms, rising as much as 19%, while the flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. increased 4.3% intraday. Adani Power Ltd. rose as much as 7.4%, after Morgan Stanley started coverage of the stock with an “overweight” rating. Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd. rose 2%, while Adani Green Ltd. and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. rose nearly 4% each.

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India has cleared two charges against Adani Group firms, 22 other orders are pending.

    There is no evidence that the Adani Group used related party transactions to route funds into its listed units, SEBI said in two separate orders published on its website on Thursday. The Ahmedabad-based conglomerate had repeatedly denied the allegations first made by Hindenburg Research in January 2023.

    “SEBI has reaffirmed what we have always maintained, that the Hindenburg claims were baseless,” Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani posted on X, formerly Twitter, after the SEBI orders were released. “Transparency and integrity have always defined the Adani Group.”

    SEBI launched its probe into the Adani-Hindenburg case in 2023, after the US-based shortseller accused Adani Group of using tax havens and concealing related-party transactions. The charges, which the conglomerate had denied, wiped $150 billion off the group's market value at the time, though most of its stocks have since rebounded.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/ Adani Group Stocks Rally After SEBI Dismisses Some Hindenburg Allegations
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes