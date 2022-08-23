Home / Business / Adani Group to acquire 29.18% stake in NDTV: Things to know about AMNL

Adani Group to acquire 29.18% stake in NDTV: Things to know about AMNL

business
Published on Aug 23, 2022 08:53 PM IST

The Adani group said it will indirectly acquire 29.18% stake in NDTV and launch an open offer for acquiring another 26% to get a majority stake in the media company.

Adani Group to acquire 29.18% stake in NDTV: Things to know about AMNL(Reuters file photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18% stake in NDTV: Things to know about AMNL(Reuters file photo)
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Gautam Adani-controlled AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL) on Tuesday announced that it will buy a majority stake in New Delhi Television (NDTV). The group said it will indirectly acquire 29.18% stake in NDTV and launch an open offer for acquiring another 26% to get a majority stake in the media company.

Here's all you need to know about AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL):

1. AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL) is a wholly owned subsidy of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) that houses the media business of the Adani Group.

2. According to the Adani Group, the company was recently incorporated to set up a credible next-generation media platform with an emphasis on digital and broadcast segments, amongst others.

3. The AMNL acquired a 100 per cent equity stake in Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Ltd. According to the group's release, Vishvapradhan exercised its rights to acquire 99.5 per cent equity shares of NDTV's holding company.

Also read: Adani Group 'deeply overleveraged', may spiral into debt trap, default: Report

4. AMNL's subsidiary AEL is the flagship company of Adani Group and is one of the largest business organisations in the country. It focuses on building emerging infrastructure businesses, contributing to nation-building and divesting them into separate listed entities.

5. The AEL has built unicorns including Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and Adani Wilmar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gautam adani adani group
gautam adani adani group

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out