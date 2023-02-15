Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Adani in talks to repay $500 million bridge loan taken for cement deals: Report

Adani in talks to repay $500 million bridge loan taken for cement deals: Report

business
Published on Feb 15, 2023 11:42 AM IST

The group is looking to repay the bridge loan with cash this month, the report said, citing people aware of the matter, adding that the loan had a tenor of six months and was part of a larger $5.25 billion financing package.

Adani Group is looking to pay back bridge loan taken for cement deals last year.(Bloomberg)
Reuters |

India's embattled Adani Group is in talks with lenders to repay a $500 million bridge loan facility it had taken to buy controlling stakes in cement companies ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd last year, the Economic Times daily reported on Wednesday.

The group is looking to repay the bridge loan with cash this month, the report said, citing people aware of the matter, adding that the loan had a tenor of six months and was part of a larger $5.25 billion financing package.

Also read: Adani group says no refinancing issues in bid to calm jittery investors

The report comes a day after the group said its companies face no material refinancing risk or near-term liquidity issues, in its latest attempt to calm investors spooked by a U.S. short-seller's critical report on its business practices.

The loan was underwritten by Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered, ET reported.

The financial consortium lending to Adani also includes DBS, MUFG, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Intesa and Mizuho, the report said.

Adani and the lenders did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
adani group gautam adani
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP