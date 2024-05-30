 Adani Total considering building more plants in India for LNG import - Hindustan Times
Adani Total considering building more plants in India for LNG import

Reuters |
May 30, 2024 01:50 PM IST

The company has a plan to double the capacity of its 5 million metric tonnes-per-year Dhamra LNG terminal in Eastern India, CEO Satinder Pal Singh said.

Adani Total Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between India's Adani Group and France's TotalEnergies , is considering building more plants in India to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) to meet the growing demand for the cleaner fuel, the company's top boss said on Thursday.

The logo of the Adani Group seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.(REUTERS)
The company has a plan to double the capacity of its 5 million metric tonnes-per-year Dhamra LNG terminal in Eastern India, CEO Satinder Pal Singh said, adding that the terminal is operating at about 52% capacity.

He expects Dhamra LNG plant to operate at full capacity by 2026 or 2027.

Adani Total considering building more plants in India for LNG import
