Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Adani Wilmar launches 12 'Fortune Mart' stores across 6 states. Check details
business

Adani Wilmar launches 12 'Fortune Mart' stores across 6 states. Check details

The physical stores, which are being launched on a franchise model, will exclusively sell Fortune and other Adani Wilmar brand products.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Adani Wilmar markets edible oils and other food products under the Fortune brand.(Reuters / Representative Image)

FMCG major Adani Wilmar on Monday announced that it has opened 12 physical stores across six states under the name of Fortune Mart and plans to start several more outlets in metros, tier-I and tier-II cities. According to the company, the physical stores, which are being launched on a franchise model, will exclusively sell Fortune and other Adani Wilmar brand products.

Adani Wilmar markets edible oils and other food products under the Fortune brand. It also sells food products under brands like King's, Aadhar, Raag, Alife and Wilshort. The food product basket of Adani Wilmar includes edible oils, pulses, basmati rice, atta, soya chunks, and sugar among others. 

The company had recently launched personal care products like soap handwash and sanitisers which will also be sold at all Fortune Mart stores.

"Adani Wilmar is opening physical stores under the name Fortune Mart which will exclusively sell Fortune and other Adani Wilmar brand products," the company said in a statement.

The newly-opened Fortunes Mart stores are in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Lalitpur, Gandhinagar, Surat, Gandhidham, Jabalpur, Vidisha, Gwalior, Kharghar (Navi Mumbai), Akola, and Haldia. Indian states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal currently have the Fortune Mart stores' presence.

RELATED STORIES

"Fortune has become a household name and the most popular and preferred food brand in the country. The rollout of Fortune Mart stores aims to leverage the brand equity Fortune has established over the last two decades," news agency PTI quoted Angshu Mallick, MD and CEO, Adani Wilmar as saying.

"We aim to have a presence across the metros as well as tier I and II cities in the coming months," Mallick added.

Adani Wilmar aims to launch such physical stores in north and eastern parts of India in the coming quarter, reported PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
adani foundation supermarket chain india news
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cybersecurity firm in India shifts to 4-day working week

Sensex, Nifty tick higher to fresh records

These new rules will come into effect from October 1. Check here

Inox, PVR shares at 52-week high after Maharashtra decides to reopen theatres
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP