Adani Wilmar launches 12 'Fortune Mart' stores across 6 states. Check details

FMCG major Adani Wilmar on Monday announced that it has opened 12 physical stores across six states under the name of Fortune Mart and plans to start several more outlets in metros, tier-I and tier-II cities. According to the company, the physical stores, which are being launched on a franchise model, will exclusively sell Fortune and other Adani Wilmar brand products.

Adani Wilmar markets edible oils and other food products under the Fortune brand. It also sells food products under brands like King's, Aadhar, Raag, Alife and Wilshort. The food product basket of Adani Wilmar includes edible oils, pulses, basmati rice, atta, soya chunks, and sugar among others.

The company had recently launched personal care products like soap handwash and sanitisers which will also be sold at all Fortune Mart stores.

"Adani Wilmar is opening physical stores under the name Fortune Mart which will exclusively sell Fortune and other Adani Wilmar brand products," the company said in a statement.

The newly-opened Fortunes Mart stores are in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Lalitpur, Gandhinagar, Surat, Gandhidham, Jabalpur, Vidisha, Gwalior, Kharghar (Navi Mumbai), Akola, and Haldia. Indian states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal currently have the Fortune Mart stores' presence.

"Fortune has become a household name and the most popular and preferred food brand in the country. The rollout of Fortune Mart stores aims to leverage the brand equity Fortune has established over the last two decades," news agency PTI quoted Angshu Mallick, MD and CEO, Adani Wilmar as saying.

"We aim to have a presence across the metros as well as tier I and II cities in the coming months," Mallick added.

Adani Wilmar aims to launch such physical stores in north and eastern parts of India in the coming quarter, reported PTI.

