Adobe Premiere Pro finally adds Auto Tone for video edits, but in beta just yet

Adobe’s latest update for the popular video editing app, Adobe Premiere Pro, will delight a lot of editors. The software giant has confirmed the Auto Tone feature for the Premiere Pro (Beta) which releases now. Auto Tone will be using new underlying technology and algorithms to apply colour corrections. The new Premiere Pro (beta) application is available for all Creative Cloud subscribers on desktop computing devices — Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs as well as the Mac computing devices.

Apart from Auto Tone, the new beta version is also adding new import and export features, which are still in the development stage. Adobe says that the big change with how the new Auto Tone works is that it uses all the basic corrections settings that are also available as manual sliders in the interface, also known as the Lumetri panel, unlike how the previous generation Auto Edit option worked. The company believes the results now are more nuanced while giving editors the exact overview of how much each correction option was altered, because the changes are reflected in the individual sliders.

The Auto Tone features will not be available for log-encoded videos or for long-to-rec709 formats. The Adobe Premiere Pro standalone subscription costs ₹1,675.60 per month while it is also bundled with the Creative Cloud all apps subscription that costs ₹4,30.30 — this also includes Photoshop and Illustrator software. If you are not switching to the beta version of the Adobe Premiere Pro app just yet, you’ll have to wait a few weeks for the feature to roll out with the final release for Windows and Mac.