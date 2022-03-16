Adobe’s metaverse push is all about doing many things at once

Adobe has announced a series of initiatives for the metaverse push, including tools for their Creative Cloud and Experience Cloud platforms. The announcements at the Adobe Summit 2022 focus on improving 3D content creation and augmented reality (AR) products, including for brands which will create metaverse experiences. Adobe also said it is working with The Coca-Cola Company, Epic Games, NASCAR, and Nvidia, to provide these brands with the platform for metaverse readiness.

Adobe research labs are simultaneously developing a new tool, which was also previewed for the first time at the Adobe Summit 2022. This will allow consumers to take a photo of a product online and automatically see its exact size and fit rendered in their home. The company hopes this will allow companies to offer e-commerce experiences to consumers in the metaverse, as well as added digital experiences on their current platforms. When this tool will be finalised and released, is not yet confirmed.

There will be new integrations in the Adobe Creative Cloud and Experience Cloud suites, for 3D content creation and personalization solutions. The company has also previewed the Substance 3D Modeler and new AR tools, which will be released later this. Adobe now also has a playbook for brands on how to create metaverse experiences for consumers.

“The metaverse and other immersive experiences will only succeed if they are feature-rich, personalized, engaging and have interactive content,” said Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice president of Adobe Creative Cloud.

“To lead in the metaverse, brands should start creating 3D and immersive content now – it will not only prepare them for the future but make their product design and creation of marketing and e-commerce assets better, faster and cheaper,” he added.

The company said that later this year, it will widen the Substance 3D Collection to include the all-new Substance 3D Modeler app. Currently, the tools available for designers include Substance 3D Stager, Painter, Sampler, Designer, and 3D Asset Library. It is these tools which have been extensively used in the metaverse experiences that Roblox offers at this time, as well as in graphics intensive games including Fortnite, Halo, and Flight Simulator.

Recently, Adobe released 3D integrations for Illustrator and After Effects apps. The company also has tools such as Aero for building augmented reality experiences. “Whether you’re a game developer, architect or automotive designer, today’s consumers expect truly immersive interactive experiences,” said Marc Petit, vice president, Unreal Engine Ecosystem at Epic Games.

“Nvidia is working at the cutting-edge to build foundational technologies that allow enterprises, developers and artists to create and connect within virtual worlds,” said Richard Kerris, vice president of the Omniverse development platform at Nvidia.

“Working with Adobe to evangelize open, common 3D standards like Universal Scene Description will empower our design and engineering teams to bring 3D assets across virtual worlds,” he added.

Adobe has been focusing on metaverse, augmented reality and virtual reality, as well as technology that identifies if non-fungible token, or NFTs, are authentic. This is the latest push for the metaverse and 3D experiences from Adobe, a case for which is being vocally made by tech giants including Meta and Microsoft.

