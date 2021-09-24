After 18 days, diesel price goes up, petrol price unchanged across India

After seeing a constant trajectory for the past 18 days, fuel prices in India saw a hike on Friday. According to a report by Hindustan Times' sister publication, Live Hindustan, the price of diesel has gone up by 20-24 paise while the price of petrol remained unchanged. Prices of petrol and diesel were previously revised on September 5 by a reduction of ₹15 paise in both fuels.

In New Delhi, petrol on Friday is being sold at ₹101.19 per litre while diesel can be purchased at ₹88.82 per litre.

Here are the latest prices of petrol and diesel in some of the major cities of India:

Delhi

Price of petrol- ₹101.19, Price of diesel- ₹88.82

Mumbai

Price of petrol- ₹107.26, Price of diesel- ₹96.41

Chennai

Price of petrol- ₹98.96, Price of diesel- ₹93.46

Kolkata

Price of petrol- ₹101.62, Price of diesel- ₹91.92

Pune

Price of petrol- ₹106.82, Price of diesel- ₹94.52

Bengaluru

Price of petrol- ₹104.7, Price of diesel- 94.27

Lucknow

Price of petrol- ₹98.3, Price of diesel- ₹89

Chandigarh

Price of petrol- ₹97.4, Price of diesel- ₹88.56

Over the recent months, opposition parties have targeted the Centre over the rising fuel prices in the country and have held protests across states and Union territories (UTs). The recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament also saw disruption from opposition parties as their leaders sought a debate on the fuel prices.

Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday that prices of petrol were not coming down as states did not want to bring fuel under the ambit of the goods and services tax (GST). "If your question is do you want the petrol prices to come down then the answer is yes. Now, if your question is why the petrol prices are not coming down, then the answer is because the states don't want to bring it under GST," Puri told news agency PTI.

The minister also said that the Centre charged ₹32 per litre as tax on petrol when fuel price was at $19 per barrel, adding the same rate of tax was still being imposed when fuel price increased to $19 per barrel.