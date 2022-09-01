After death of EPF pensioner, family members eligible for pension, benefits. Details here

The Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) came into effect from November 19, 1995, and all employees who qualify for the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) scheme, also become eligible for EPS enrollment so that they receive their pension after they reach the age of fifty-eight. EPS offers monthly benefits to beneficiaries after they retire or superannuate; these benefits can also be availed by family members of an EPS pensioner who has passed away.

What are the documents needed to avail these benefits if the pensioner is no more?

According to Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), these documents will be required: death certificate, copies of beneficiaries' Aadhaar cards, bank account details of beneficiaries (original cancelled cheque or attested copy of bank passbook), and proof of age (for minors).

How much pension amount is payable?

EPFO rules that the deceased's children will receive an amount which is 75% of the monthly widow pension; there will be a minimum of ₹750 per month, each for two children at a time. The amount will be paid only till the time they are twenty-five years of age. Only in case of disability the pension will be paid lifelong.

What are the benefits payable to parents/nominee?

In case the pensioner does not have a family, then, after his death, it is paid to the nominee for entire life. This amount is equal to that paid to parents of the employee, after his death, if there is no family or nominee.

What happens in case the employee dies while still in service?

The widow/widower will receive 50% of the employee's pension, and, for minors, this amount is 25% of that received by the widow/widower (maximum two children, equal distribution among both).

Here, too, the children will receive the pension till they turn twenty-five.

