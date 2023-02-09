After Netflix, Swiggy cracks down on password sharing. Check details here

After streaming service Netflix, food delivery app Swiggy has laid down restrictions on password sharing. The use of Swiggy One - its premium membership - has now been limited to two devices. There is currently no limit on the number of devices that can log into any given Swiggy One account. The paid service - which offers benefits like free delivery and additional discounts on various services - has plans from ₹75 per month to ₹899 annually.

Subscribers were informed via email about the update in the terms and conditions which will be effective from Wednesday, a Live Mint report stated.

The email stated that the subscription service is for 'personal' use only, and that the latest policy change is to prevent 'misuse'. The food delivery service can monitor the number of devices based on the usage history. It added that the update was necessary to maintain 'fairness, affordability for customers and sustainability for Swiggy'.

Swiggy, like a multitude of other companies, has also laid off staff; last month 380 of its 6,000 employees were let go and the company shut down its meat marketplace - a move co-founder and chief executive officer Sriharsha Majety called a 'difficult decision'.

In an internal email Majety said the company had advanced plans for profitability and needed to conserve cash. Laid-off staff will reportedly be paid a severance of three to six months' pay and additional days based on each year of service. Majety said the company will accelerate their vesting cliff and will provide medical insurance to them and their dependents till May.

Netflix too recently announced plans to restrict password sharing for people who don't live in the same household. The streaming giant said this would happen in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain from Thursday. Earlier, it was rolled out in Latin America.

