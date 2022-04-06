Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / After petrol and diesel, CNG gets costlier by 2.5/kg in Delhi. New rates here
business

After petrol and diesel, CNG gets costlier by 2.5/kg in Delhi. New rates here

The CNG price hike is likely to impact the operations of ride hailers such as Uber and Ola, who run on natural gas. In the last five days, prices have gone up by ₹6.6 per kg in total.
Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) increased its CNG rates in Delhi NCR.(File photo for representation)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 09:22 AM IST
Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi

Delhi-based Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Wednesday hiked CNG prices in the national capital by 2.5 per kg. The retail cost of CNG in Delhi now stands at 66.61 per kg, with a total surge of 6.6 per kg over the span of five days.

For the neighbouring Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, the CNG fuel is being sold at 69.18 per kg, while in Gurugram, the price went up to 74.94 per kg.

Here are the latest CNG rates:

Delhi – 66.61 per kg

Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad – 69.18 per kg

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli – 73.86 per kg

Gurugram – 74.94 per kg

Rewari – 77.07 per kg

Karnal and Kaithal – 75.27 per kg

Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur – 78.40 per kg

Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand – Rs.76.89 per kg

The price hike comes in response to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The rise in CNG prices is likely to impact the operations of ride hailers such as Uber and Ola.

RELATED STORIES

Cooking gas pipeline, known as piped natural gas or PNG, also became costlier after prices shot up in the recent days. In Mumbai, PNG was hiked from Tuesday midnight by 5 and will now cost 41/SCM.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices were hiked once again on Wednesday by 80 paise a litre, taking the prices up by 10 per litre each in the past 16 days.

In Delhi, petrol is now being sold at 105.41 per litre, while diesel is retailing at 96.67 per litre, according to the latest notification by state-owned fuel retailers. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre were listed at 120.51 per litre, increased by 84 paise, and 104.77 per litre, increased by 85 paise.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fuel price hike cng uber
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP