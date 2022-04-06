After petrol and diesel, CNG gets costlier by 2.5/kg in Delhi. New rates here

Delhi-based Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Wednesday hiked CNG prices in the national capital by ₹2.5 per kg. The retail cost of CNG in Delhi now stands at ₹66.61 per kg, with a total surge of ₹6.6 per kg over the span of five days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the neighbouring Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, the CNG fuel is being sold at ₹69.18 per kg, while in Gurugram, the price went up to ₹74.94 per kg.

Here are the latest CNG rates:

Delhi – ₹66.61 per kg

Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad – ₹69.18 per kg

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli – ₹73.86 per kg

Gurugram – ₹74.94 per kg

Rewari – ₹77.07 per kg

Karnal and Kaithal – ₹75.27 per kg

Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur – ₹78.40 per kg

Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand – Rs.76.89 per kg

The price hike comes in response to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The rise in CNG prices is likely to impact the operations of ride hailers such as Uber and Ola.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cooking gas pipeline, known as piped natural gas or PNG, also became costlier after prices shot up in the recent days. In Mumbai, PNG was hiked from Tuesday midnight by ₹5 and will now cost ₹41/SCM.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices were hiked once again on Wednesday by 80 paise a litre, taking the prices up by ₹10 per litre each in the past 16 days.

In Delhi, petrol is now being sold at ₹105.41 per litre, while diesel is retailing at ₹96.67 per litre, according to the latest notification by state-owned fuel retailers. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre were listed at ₹120.51 per litre, increased by 84 paise, and ₹104.77 per litre, increased by 85 paise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}