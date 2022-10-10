‘Against our core value and culture’, says TCS on moonlighting

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Monday ‘moonlighting’ is against its core values, adding that the company will, however, come up with its final views only after taking into account ‘all the relevant dimensions.’

“We believe that moonlighting is an ethical issue, and it is against our core value and culture,” said Milind Lakkad, the Mumbai-based IT multinational's Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

TCS, Lakkad said, has a ‘long-term commitment’ towards its staff, and, in return, the employees, too, have a ‘reciprocal commitment’ towards the company. However, he acknowledged that his peers in the IT industry may have a different stand on the issue.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) Rajesh Gopinathan noted that under the service contract, employees cannot take up another job while working with TCS.

What is moonlighting?

Simply put, moonlighting means taking up a second job in addition to your day job without the knowledge or consent of your current employer. The second job can be done only after regular work hours, i.e. late evening or night, and hence the reference to the moon.

What do companies say on moonlighting?

The industry is sharply divided on the issue. While Swiggy has announced a moonlighting policy for its staff, those at Infosys, as well as Wipro, have been warned to stay away from dual employment. Wipro, in fact, dismissed around 300 employees for moonlighting.

Among others, Tech Mahindra has expressed support for the idea, while IBM is against it.

(With PTI inputs)

