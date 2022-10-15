‘Agniveer’ salary accounts will be opened in these 11 banks. Check full list

The Indian Army has signed memorandums of understanding with 11 Indian banks for providing banking facilities to Agniveers on enrolment under the Agnipath scheme. The MoUs were signed by Lieutenant General V Sreehari, director general (Manpower Planning and Personnel Services) and the senior officials of banks in a ceremony presided over by Lt General C Bansi Ponappa, the Adjutant General of Indian Army, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The benefits offered under the Agniveer Salary package are similar to the defence salary package, the ministry said. The banks have also offered soft loans to the exiting Agniveers to promote and boost their entrepreneurial skills. The 11 banks offering banking facilities to the ‘Agniveers’ are:1. State Bank of India2. Punjab National Bank3. Bank of Baroda4. IDBI Bank5. ICICI Bank 6. HDFC Bank7. Axis Bank8. Yes Bank9. Kotak Mahindra Bank10. IDFC First Bank 11. Bandhan Bank

The Narendra Modi government on June 14 had announced the new Agnipath scheme for recruitment to army, navy and air force. The armed forces said the move was aimed at lowering the age of forces and ensure a fitter military strength to fight future challenges. The first batch of Agniveers under “Agnipath Scheme” will be joining Training Centres by January 2023.The Agnipath scheme had triggered violent protests across many states of the country. However, the government had ruled out any rollback of the scheme and said the defence reforms were long pending in the forces.

