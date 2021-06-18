Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Air India to raise up to 300 crore by selling real estate assets

A residential plot and a flat in Mumbai, five flats in New Delhi, a residential plot in Bangalore, and four flats in Kolkata, are among the properties that have been put on sale.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 07:06 PM IST
An Air India plane (PTI File Photo)

Disinvestment-bound Air India is looking to raise 200 to 300 crore by selling commercial and residential real estate assets in different parts of the country.

Air India on Friday sought bids for a slew of properties, including flats and plots.

"Air India through MSTC invites e-auction bids for sale of the properties located across India," according to a public notice.

A residential plot and a flat in Mumbai, five flats in New Delhi, a residential plot in Bangalore, and four flats in Kolkata, are among the properties that have been put on sale.

Besides, a booking office and staff quarter in Aurangabad, a residential plot along with Airline House in Bhuj, six flats in Nashik, booking office in Nagpur and a residential plot in Thiruvananthapuram and two flats in Mangaluru are for sale, as per the notice.

"We are expecting the auction of these properties should fetch around 200-300 crore for AIAHL," a senior official told PTI.

The bids would be open on July 8 and close on July 9.

The government is in the process of deciding on the final contours for the disinvestment of loss-making Air India.

A special purpose vehicle -- Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL) -- has been set up to hold the non-core assets of Air India group.

AIAHL was set up for warehousing accumulated working capital loan not backed by any asset along with four subsidiaries -- Air India Air Transport Services Ltd, Airline Allied Services Ltd, Air India Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) and Hotel Corporation of India Ltd (HCI) -- and various non-core assets.

air india sale
