Air India unions write to Centre over cash and other benefits post-Tata takeover
Air India unions write to Centre over cash and other benefits post-Tata takeover

In a joint letter to the secretary of the ministry of civil aviation,  the unions also demanded that employees be allowed to stay in company flats till monetisation or at least for a year.
Representational image,(File Photo / PTI)
Updated on Oct 13, 2021 10:48 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

All unions and associations of Air India employees on Wednesday officially expressed their concerns over cash, leave and medical benefits, besides accommodation of employees and arrears following the takeover of the debt-laden airlines by the Tata Group.

In a joint letter to the secretary of the ministry of civil aviation, Rajiv Bansal, the unions also demanded that employees be allowed to stay in company flats till monetisation or at least for a year as the Tatas have given a one-year employment guarantee to all the employees of the company.

The letter written under the umbrella head, Air India Joint Action Forum of Unions, further wanted the right to post-retirement benefits of “medical and passage” for all permanent employees.

The unions also wanted restoration of pre-Covid allowances and emoluments that had been cut during the first wave of the pandemic last year.

Expressing deep concerns, the unions sought urgent resolution of the employee-specific issues.

According to the deal agreed upon between the government and the Tatas, all  current employees of Air India will be retained for a year. In the second year, if anybody is sacked, they would be offered a voluntary retirement scheme. 

Also, all employees will be entitled to gratuity and provident fund and post-retirement medical benefits.

 

