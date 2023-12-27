close_game
Air India's 'no cost' offer to Delhi IGI passengers in winter season amid fog

Air India's 'no cost' offer to Delhi IGI passengers in winter season amid fog

HT News Desk
Dec 27, 2023 03:58 PM IST

During the winter season, the national capital witnesses foggy conditions on several days, resulting in delays and cancellations of flights.

Tata-owned Air India on Wednesday said those travelling from Delhi's IGI airport during the winter season can cancel or reschedule their bookings if major flight delays are expected because of fog. No extra charges or any additional cost will be levied on the passengers, it said in a statement. This came on a day when over 100 flights experienced delays in Delhi due to dense fog.

Air India(ANI)
Air India(ANI)

The scheme is called the Air India FogCare program. It started last year.

In a statement, Air India said the initiative underscores the airline's commitment to passenger convenience during adverse weather conditions.

Air India will provide proactive support and present uncomplicated options for rescheduling or canceling tickets without incurring extra charges, it said.

Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Air India, said the "sincere effort" will minimise "inconvenience" to customers whose flights get affected by foggy conditions.

According to the airlines, passengers on the flights will receive regular updates on fog through advisories. They can take a decision in this regard based on the flight-specific advisories.

With inputs from PTI

