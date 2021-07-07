Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Air passenger traffic expected to increase 42% in June: ICRA
business

Air passenger traffic expected to increase 42% in June: ICRA

According to the agency, domestic passenger traffic is estimated at about 29-30 lakh, implying a sequential growth of about 41-42% during June, compared to about 19.8 lakh in May 2021.
By Rhik Kundu, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Jet Airways India Ltd. and a SpiceJet Ltd. aircraft at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Bloomberg)

Domestic air passenger traffic is expected to grow by about 42% sequentially during June, compared to the previous month, due to a decline in fresh numbers of Covid-19 infections across the country, rating agency Icra said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the agency, domestic passenger traffic is estimated at about 29-30 lakh, implying a sequential growth of about 41-42% during June, compared to about 19.8 lakh in May 2021.

Airlines deployed about 46% higher capacity in June on an annual basis—with about 31,700 departures in June 2021, against 21,696 departures in June 2020.

On a sequential basis, the number of departures in June 2021 were higher by about 14-15%, as Covid-19 infections demonstrated a downward trajectory, Icra added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 pandemic
TRENDING NEWS

Husky’s relatable ‘workout session’ may leave you giggling. Watch

Old clip of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli watching Wimbledon goes viral

Man’s ‘who did it better’ challenge with pet beagle may delight you. Watch

Mumbai Police’s latest share features Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP