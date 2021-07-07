Air passenger traffic expected to increase 42% in June: ICRA

Domestic air passenger traffic is expected to grow by about 42% sequentially during June, compared to the previous month, due to a decline in fresh numbers of Covid-19 infections across the country, rating agency Icra said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the agency, domestic passenger traffic is estimated at about 29-30 lakh, implying a sequential growth of about 41-42% during June, compared to about 19.8 lakh in May 2021.

Airlines deployed about 46% higher capacity in June on an annual basis—with about 31,700 departures in June 2021, against 21,696 departures in June 2020.

On a sequential basis, the number of departures in June 2021 were higher by about 14-15%, as Covid-19 infections demonstrated a downward trajectory, Icra added.