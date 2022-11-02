Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AirAsia announces it is selling remaining equity shares to Air India: Report

Published on Nov 02, 2022 05:14 PM IST

Since January, AirAsia has flown nearly 2 lakh flights, carrying over 23 million passengers across the group.

ByHT News Desk

AirAsia Aviation Group Limited on Wednesday has announced that it is selling the remaining equity shares in AirAsia to Tata Group-owned Air India.The move comes as AirAsia returns to the skies stronger than ever since the Covid-19 pandemic, which had enabled it to re-evaluate its strategic objectives, Livemint reported.Since January, AirAsia has flown nearly 2 lakh flights, carrying over 23 million passengers across the group.

