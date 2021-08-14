Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Airtel, Reliance Jio conclude spectrum trading agreement
business

Airtel, Reliance Jio conclude spectrum trading agreement

In April, Jio had entered into a definitive agreement with Bharti Airtel for acquisition of ‘right to use’ spectrum in the 800MHz band in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai circles through spectrum trading.
Agencies | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 07:14 AM IST
Shares of Bharti Airtel hit a new record high of 638.60, up 2.5% on the BSE in the intra-day trade on Friday after the announcement.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

Bharti Airtel on Friday announced the closure of its agreement with Reliance Jio Infocomm to transfer ‘right to use’ of Airtel’s 800 megahertz (MHz) spectrum in three circles to Jio.

Airtel has received 1,004.8 crore (net of tax) from Jio for the proposed transfer, the company said in a statement. In addition, Jio will assume future liabilities of 469.3 crore relating to the spectrum.

In April, Jio had entered into a definitive agreement with Bharti Airtel for acquisition of ‘right to use’ spectrum in the 800MHz band in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai circles through spectrum trading.

The agreement is in accordance with spectrum trading guidelines issued by the Department of Telecommunications.

With this trading of ‘right to use’ spectrum, Jio will have 2X15MHz of spectrum in the 800MHz band in Mumbai circle and 2X10MHz of spectrum in the 800MHz band in Andhra Pradesh and Delhi circles, thereby further consolidating its spectrum footprint in these circles.

Shares of Bharti Airtel hit a new record high of 638.60, up 2.5% on the BSE in the intra-day trade on Friday after the announcement. The stock surpassed its previous high of 629.15, touched on Thursday, in the intra-day trade.

In the past one month, the stock of Bharti Airtel has outperformed the market by surging 20%, as compared to 4.8% rise in the BSE Sensex.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

These cats have a tiny ‘nightclub’ of their own. Sweet video wows people

Woman with prosthetic leg creates record for ‘fastest 100 miles on a treadmill'

Paigah Nama: The Story of the Architectural Maven

Dog helps her human with gardening. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP