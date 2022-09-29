Akash Ambani is the only Indian in Time Magazine's emerging leaders' list

Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani has been named in the Time Magazine's Time100 Next list which recognises 100 rising stars from across the industries in the world. The 30-year-old son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is the only Indian in the list of emerging leaders.

The global publication said Akash Ambani, the scion of ‘Indian industrialist royalty’ was always expected to rise in business, but has been putting in hard work.On June 28, Akash Ambani took over as the chairman of Reliance Jio, currently India's largest telecom company. Prior to his current position, the junior Ambani was the non-executive director at Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

The Ambani scion was part of the Jio teams that had negotiated investment into the telecom giant's parent firm by Meta Platforms besides leading other acquisitions.

During the annual general meeting of Reliance Industries held in August, Akash Ambani had announced the launch of JioAirfiber, a wifi hotspot that will allow users to access fiber-like speeds at homes and offices.

“Jio 5G gives ultra-high fiber-like speed over the air without any wires. We are calling it JioAirFiber. With JioAirFiber, it will be a real easy to quickly connect your home or office to Gigabit-speed Internet,” he had said.

His role assumes significance as Reliance Jio is set to launch the standalone 5G services in select metro cities of India by Diwali this year. The telecom giant headed by him intends to expand the 5G network to all cities, villages and talukas by December 2023.

The list features the likes of American singer SZA, actress Sydney Sweeney, basketball player Ja Morant, Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, actor and television personality Keke Palmer, and environment activist Farwiza Farhan.

Indian-born American entrepreneur Amrapali Gan has also been featured in this list.

“What unites these individuals are their extraordinary efforts to shape our world—and to define our future”, the magazine said. (With PTI inputs)

