Akshaya Tritiya: Why do people buy gold on this day?

Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious day which is celebrated each year by buying gold jewellery, silver, properties and vehicles. On this day, people worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber to seek their blessings. Buying gold jewellery is particularly seen as a symbol of wealth and stability. Buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya symbolises wealth and prosperity.(Representational image/Reuters)

Best time to buy gold

According to Drik Panchang, the timings to observe this occasion will be from 5.41 am to 12.18 pm. During this, the best times to purchase gold will be from 5.31 pm to 2.12 pm when the tritiya tithi ends.

Significance

Since the word Akshaya means something that can never be destroyed, people buy gold, silver and other precious metals on this day as they believe that their value will never reduce. Some people also buy properties, new vehicles or start new businesses on this auspicious day. The popular belief states that during this time, the cosmic energies of the universe align to attract positive results in any new venture. Thus, any new investments or purchases are likely to give positive results.

History

The significance of gold on Akshaya Tritiya also stems from the mythological belief that on this day, Kuber (god of wealth) was entrusted with the responsibility of guarding the wealth of heaven through the blessings of Lord Shiva and Lord Brahma.

Meanwhile, another legend suggests that once Lord Krishna visited Pandavas during their exile, but since Draupadi had not prepared a feast for him, she asked for forgiveness. In response, Lord Krishna picked a single strand of herb, pardoning her and giving her the Akshaya Patra, a magical bowl that never runs out of food.

Other than buying gold, people also visit temples and take part in spiritual activities. Some people also donate food, clothes to the poor in order to gain good karma on this day. It is also advised in Hindu practices to abstain from consuming non-vegetarian food and stick to a satvik diet.