Amazon continues its job cut campaign, announces laying off of 2,300 employees

Around 2,300 employees of e-commerce giant Amazon have received warning notice under the company's Warn Act on job cuts. Employees from United States, Canada and Costa Rica are set to let go, according to news agency Reuters. This comes weeks after the company slashed 2 percent of its workforce, laying off around 8,000 employees in the first week of January as a part of its over 18,000 elimination drive as announced by CEO Andy Jassy earlier.

5 points| Layoff drive continues in tech giants globally amid fears of recession

Tech companies are on an elimination spree worldwide pertaining to a possible worsening global economy. Microsoft is among the recent companies to announce around 10,000 job cuts across the engineering divisions. The scaling back drive is a part of these companies to securely position themselves to the pre-pandemic situation. The tech giant reasoned the slashes with “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities".

However, Microsoft is laying off only 5 percent of its total workforce as opposed to around 36 percent of the employee expansion during pandemic. CEO Satya Nadella assured hiring in key strategic area, especially in the artificial intelligence division.

Read| Microsoft cuts 10,000 jobs; 'Hard choices to remain...' reads Nadella's email

Other tech brands including Salesforce, Sophos and Meta Inc have made major cut backs in recent months. Salesforce earlier announced eliminating a total of 10 percent of its workforce in the coming weeks, in addition to hundreds of employees being laid off last year.

UK-based cybersecurity firm laid off around 450 employees and Meta Inc let go 11,000 workers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON