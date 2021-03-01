Amazon quiz: Answer these 5 questions and win 10k Amazon Pay balance

Amazon India is back with its daily Amazon quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The quiz for March 1 is live now and the winner will be eligible to win Rs.10,000 Amazon Pay balance. The quiz began at 8am and will end at 12pm on Monday after which the winner list will be declared.

To play the Amazon quiz follow the following steps:

Step 1: Download and install the Amazon android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s app store.

Step 2: Open the app and sign in to your Amazon account. Create an account if you do not have one

Step 3: Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Click on the Amazon quiz banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: Answer the five questions correctly in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz:

Question 1. Sri Rakab Ganj Sahib, that featured on the Punjab tableau at the 2021 Republic Day parade, was the site of the cremation for which Guru?

Answer 1: Guru Tegh Bahadur

Question 2. Which country got badly affected by the storm Filomena, which unleashed the heaviest snowfall on the Iberian peninsula in 50 years?

Answer 2: Spain

Question 3. Recently released book 'Gazing Eastwards' is a lively and arresting account of which historian's first visit to China in 1957?

Answer 3: Romila Thapar

Question 4. Prior to changing in 1894, what type of ball was used to play this sport?

Answer 4: A soccer ball

Question 5. Louis and Lola were what kind of animals owned by this famous American singer?

Answer 5: Llama

