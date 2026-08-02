Amazon’s AI bet pays off as Jeff Bezos gets $25 billion richer, replaces Brin

Amazon shares jumped about 14% shortly after trading opened on Friday. It was the company's biggest one-day gain in more than 10 years. The last time Amazon shares rose this much was on April 24, 2015, when they gained 14.1%.

Amazon AI spending is paying off as strong cloud growth sends shares higher and adds $25 billion to Jeff Bezos’ net worth. (REUTERS/Abdul Saboor) (REUTERS)

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The big jump came a day after Amazon reported its latest quarterly results. Investors were happy with the numbers, especially the strong growth in Amazon's AI and cloud business. The rise also made Amazon founder Jeff Bezos much richer. His wealth increased by about $25 billion, according to Forbes.

Amazon beat Wall Street’s expectations

Amazon reported $206.6 billion in revenue for the quarter, beating Wall Street's estimate of $197 billion. The company's cloud business, Amazon Web Services (AWS), was also much stronger than expected. AWS sales jumped 37% year over year to $42.2 billion, compared with Wall Street's estimate of $40.5 billion, according to FactSet.

The strong cloud growth is important because AWS is at the center of Amazon's AI strategy. Companies are spending heavily on cloud computing and AI tools, creating strong demand for the infrastructure needed to run AI systems. Amazon's latest results gave investors a sign that the company may be getting real returns from the billions of dollars it is putting into AI.

AWS growth backs Amazon’s AI bet

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{{^usCountry}} Amazon's results offered investors an important answer to the question of whether big technology companies are spending too much on AI. Forrester analyst Tracy Woo said Amazon's cloud growth was a “clear indicator” that its investments are “meeting market demand rather than outpacing it”, according to Forbes. Her comments suggest Amazon's heavy AI spending is not simply based on expectations about future demand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amazon's results offered investors an important answer to the question of whether big technology companies are spending too much on AI. Forrester analyst Tracy Woo said Amazon's cloud growth was a “clear indicator” that its investments are “meeting market demand rather than outpacing it”, according to Forbes. Her comments suggest Amazon's heavy AI spending is not simply based on expectations about future demand. {{/usCountry}}

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Instead, customers are already using more cloud services, helping Amazon generate stronger sales. This is important because technology companies across the industry are increasing spending on AI infrastructure. Investors have been watching closely to see whether customer demand is growing fast enough to justify those massive investments. Amazon's latest AWS numbers suggest, at least for now, that the company is seeing strong demand for the technology it is building.

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Also read: Wall Street AI boom faces reality check as SpaceX earnings and US jobs data arrive

Bezos gets $25 billion richer

Amazon's stock rally had a huge effect on Jeff Bezos' personal fortune. The jump in Amazon shares added about $25 billion to Bezos' net worth, according to Forbes. His fortune was estimated at $271.5 billion as of Friday morning. That made Bezos the third-richest person in the world. He ranked behind Google co-founder Larry Page, whose fortune was estimated at $279.3 billion.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin was also close behind Bezos, with an estimated fortune of $257.6 billion. Bezos' position among the world's richest people has been changing as technology stocks move sharply following earnings reports. A major move in Amazon shares can have an especially large effect on Bezos' wealth because of his stake in the company he founded.

Bezos and Brin swap spots

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Bezos and Brin have swapped positions among the world's richest people several times in recent weeks. Their changing rankings show how quickly billionaire fortunes can move when major technology stocks rise or fall. Investors are currently paying close attention to earnings reports from the biggest technology companies.

They are also watching for any signs that the global AI market could be weaker than expected. The biggest technology companies are under pressure to prove that their huge AI investments can turn into stronger sales and profits. Amazon's latest results gave investors a reason to believe that its AI strategy is working, at least in its cloud business.

Amazon's strong results despite debate on AI spending

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Amazon is not the only technology giant spending heavily to build its AI business. Companies across the technology industry are increasing investments in data centers, chips, cloud infrastructure and other systems needed to support AI, according to Forbes. That spending has raised concerns about whether companies could be investing too much before demand catches up.

Amazon's results offered a more positive signal because AWS growth was stronger than expected. The market reaction also shows that investors are rewarding companies when they see evidence that AI spending is creating real business demand. This makes Amazon's earnings especially important for the wider technology sector.

Amazon's rally is a big win for its AI strategy

Amazon's latest earnings report has given investors a strong reason to believe that its massive AI investment is beginning to pay off. The company beat expectations on both total revenue and AWS sales. It also raised its spending plan to $220 billion, showing that Amazon expects AI demand to remain strong.

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Jassy's statement that Amazon is “unusually well-positioned for this AI inflection” underlines the company's confidence in the opportunity, according to Forbes. The biggest takeaway for investors is that Amazon is not simply spending billions on AI without customers to support that spending.

AWS growth suggests that companies are already paying for more cloud capacity and AI-related services. That helped send Amazon shares sharply higher and added $25 billion to Jeff Bezos' fortune. But the wider technology market remains uncertain, with investors closely watching whether other mega-cap companies can also prove that their AI spending is producing real results. For now, Amazon appears to be on the winning side of that debate.