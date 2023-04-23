'Elon Musk's greatest contribution isn't Tesla or SpaceX, but…':Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra on Friday, while reacting to a video of SpaceX’s Starship exploding during its first test flight, lauded Elon Musk for his risk-taking ability. Praising the SpaceX owner for not being demotivated by ‘failures’, he said that considering each experiment as a lesson will ultimately increase learnings and progress. He also added that Musk’s greatest contribution won’t be electric carmaker Tesla or the rocket company. Anand Mahindra (L) and Elon Musk. (File)

The Mahindra group chairman wrote, “The most important contribution to business by Elon Musk will not be Tesla, or SpaceX but his powerful attitude to risk. Most would be terminally daunted by such a ‘failure.’ But when you set up each initiative as a learning experiment (and of course, have raised the resources to do so) you essentially extend the frontiers of knowledge and progress. Salute!”

Netizens echoed in unison with many appreciating Musk for his vision. One user commented, “I believe that Elon's approach to risk-taking & his relentless pursuit of progress will continue to shape the business world for years to come. Musk's willingness to take risks & push boundaries of what is possible has been a key factor in the success of his various ventures.”

On Thursday, the world’s biggest rocket, successfully blasted off before exploding mid-air four minutes later. The explosion occurred due to the spacecraft not separating from thefirst-stage rocket booster the minutes into the flight. Despite the failure to complete the 90-minute test flight and reach orbit,Musk hailed it as an ‘exciting success’ and congratulated the team for the learnings before the next scheduled launch. The liftoff happened at Starbase, the SpaceX spaceport in Boca Chica, Texas. Starship is built to send astronauts to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

"With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and we learned a tremendous amount about the vehicle and ground systems today that will help us improve on future flights of Starship,"SpaceX said in a statement.

(With inputs from AFP)

