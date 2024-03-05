 Anthropic’s Claude 3 better than ChatGPT and Gemini? All you need to know - Hindustan Times
Anthropic’s Claude 3 better than ChatGPT and Gemini? All you need to know

ByHT News Desk
Mar 05, 2024 02:09 PM IST

Anthropic Claude 3: Anthropic was founded in 2021 by former employees of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.

Anthropic announced new models of Claude chatbot, the company said, increasing competition for ChatGPT. Three new AI models- Claude 3 Opus, Sonnet and Haiku - were Anthropic's most high-performing tools yet and were leading in terms of their ability to match human intelligence, it said.

Anthropic Claude 3: Anthropic's Claude 3 logo is seen.
Anthropic Claude 3: Anthropic's Claude 3 logo is seen.

Anthropic was founded in 2021 by former employees of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. The company has been funded by Google and has also partnered with Amazon to develop new technology which seeks to impose stricter rules than other chatbot rivals like ChatGPT.

This comes after Google's Gemini model was criticized for mistakes such as generating images of ethnically diverse World War II Nazi troops as users called it “racist” and “inconsistent”.

Anthropic said the new models would avoid making "unnecessary refusals" that were a problem for its earlier releases, adding, “Opus, Sonnet, and Haiku are significantly less likely to refuse to answer prompts that border on the system's guardrails than previous generations of models.”

Anthropic said its model Opus was the most powerful of the three and could outperform peers on benchmarks including mathematics.

What we know about Claude?

Claude is considered one of the major AI chatbot makers closely allied to Amazon and its AWS cloud division. It provides for the company's intensive computing needs and has received investments from Google and other Silicon Valley biggies. Claude chatbot does not generate images and only allows users to use images as requests for analysis. However, competing tools from OpenAI and Google generate images on request.

