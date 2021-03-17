Apple faces French antitrust probe into 'revamped' iPhone ad rules

Apple Inc. faces a French antitrust probe into planned changes to the way it collects iPhone users’ data after regulators flagged concerns with the U.S. tech giant’s influence over online advertising.

The investigation will “look closely” at whether Apple applied less stringent rules to itself than to other services as it makes privacy changes to curb online tracking in its forthcoming iOS 14 software update, the authority’s chief, Isabelle de Silva told reporters at a Paris press conference on Wednesday. The case shows the need for fast antitrust action into technical issues, she said, promising a final ruling by early 2022 at the latest.

Online advertising has attracted intense scrutiny from regulators in recent months as both Apple and Google roll out initiatives to curb user tracking which they say will improve personal privacy. Advertisers complain that losing the ability to track how ads prompt purchases will devastate revenue and give more control to online platforms.

Regulators didn’t back advertisers’ call for so-called interim measures that could have prevented Apple from rolling out the update this year.

Apple’s self-proclaimed privacy push includes plans for users to tick a box to consent to data collection for its so-called identification for advertisers, or IDFA service on the iOS 14 software release due this year. App developers have historically used IDFA to help target users with ads and track the performance of ads across different devices.

The French authority said that Apple’s rules themselves don’t appear unfair but that officials still want to examine how Apple applies them. De Silva said getting the users to tick a box to grant consent wasn’t immediately deemed to be unfair.

Apple is “grateful” to the authority “for recognizing that app tracking transparency in iOS 14 is in the best interest of French iOS users,” the company said in a statement. “We look forward to further engagement” with regulators on user privacy and competition.

The French case comes as Apple also faces separate probes from U.S., European Union, U.K. and Dutch regulators into its app store and payment system. CNIL, the French privacy regulator, said Tuesday it is also examining allegations that Apple’s personalized advertising feature violates EU privacy rules.