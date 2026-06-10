Apple gives developers new keys to its AI future

While the world usually tunes into Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote to know what’s new with the operating systems and underlying architecture that’ll define their iPhones, iPads and other Apple devices, the scope of the developer conversation goes much beyond. This year, Apple unveiled the next generation of Apple Intelligence with a new Siri AI, weaved artificial intelligence (AI) into common everyday tasks, and new Child Safety features. Crucially, what often misses the world’s attention are tools for developers, who will inevitably build apps to define the intent with new experiences.

A new Intelligent Frameworks, in line with the new Apple Intelligence and Siri AI, is ready for developers to work with (Official image)

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“Developers are at the heart of the Apple ecosystem, and our goal is to provide them with the best possible tools and technologies to build the future,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “With new intelligence frameworks and agentic coding in Xcode 27, developers have the tools they need to focus on what they do best: bringing their incredible ideas to life,” she adds. For the sake of simplicity, it is important to decode crucial new developer tools, some with scope across iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27 Golden Gate.

Also read: Inside Apple’s AI architecture: Custom Gemini, sparse models and divergence

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{{^usCountry}} There are of course the new Intelligent Frameworks, considering significant enhancements to Apple Intelligence and a new Siri AI, for developers to work with. The New intelligence frameworks give developers the tools to integrate AI features into their apps across all of Apple’s platforms, with focus on ease and flexibility of doing this. Apple’s latest Foundation models as well as models from other AI companies will be available for developers, alongside new options on how to add this AI layer to their apps. Apple says the framework now serves as a single native Swift API that supports more powerful on-device models with image input, support for server models, and the ability to build custom skills. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There are of course the new Intelligent Frameworks, considering significant enhancements to Apple Intelligence and a new Siri AI, for developers to work with. The New intelligence frameworks give developers the tools to integrate AI features into their apps across all of Apple’s platforms, with focus on ease and flexibility of doing this. Apple’s latest Foundation models as well as models from other AI companies will be available for developers, alongside new options on how to add this AI layer to their apps. Apple says the framework now serves as a single native Swift API that supports more powerful on-device models with image input, support for server models, and the ability to build custom skills. {{/usCountry}}

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Apple confirms that developers enrolled in the App Store Small Business Program with fewer than 2 million total first-time App Store downloads can access the next generation of Apple Foundation Models running on Private Cloud Compute at no cloud API cost.

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This is the third generation for these models, with the first generation from 2024 and the second generation arriving last year. There are three server-based models—the AFM 3 Cloud which Apple calls a server-side workhorse, optimised for speed, efficiency, and performance, the AFM 3 Cloud Pro for demanding use cases like agentic tool use and complex reasoning, and the ADM 3 Cloud (Image) for image generation and editing, which also unlocks advanced photo-editing tools in the iPhone. Amar Subramanya explains that these models represent a significant generational leap as far as quality of output and overall capabilities are concerned.

Also read: Parents are back in control as Apple bets on expanded Child Safety suite

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This intention was explained by Kevan Parekh, Apple’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, in a recent conversation with HT https://www.hindustantimes.com/business/we-will-invest-across-the-board-kevan-parekh-outlines-apple-s-ambition-in-india-101780034384529.html. He believes AI models have widened the scope for developers, and levelled the playing field for newer and comparatively smaller app developers.

“Developers can also easily leverage models of their choice, like Claude and Gemini, or those from any other provider that implements the new language model protocol. To help developers create adaptive AI experiences more easily and flexibly, the framework also introduces capabilities like Dynamic Profiles, enabling developers to update how models interact with their apps on the fly,” the company confirms.

For developers who would like to integrate their own custom models into an app they are building, Apple is offering a brand new Core AI framework designed to run models on device. Core AI will prove to be the most optimised architecture for the unified memory and Neural Engine of Apple silicon, allowing developers to deploy full-scale LLMs locally.

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Also read: Apple’s quiet evolution is all about speed, nifty upgrades and practicality

There are significant updates to the App Intents framework, which will enable developers to connect their apps to Siri AI capabilities on Apple devices. The idea is to build with personal context understanding, app actions, and onscreen awareness. Apple’s documentation for developers states that “Siri now connects to more of what people do in your app through the App Intents framework, making your content and actions available through natural language.”

Apple’s coding assistant Xcode gets a new version, Xcode 27, which integrates agentic coding. Developers have the option to integrate the most useful models and agents from Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI directly into their workflow. The tool has broader spectrum updates across coding intelligence including giving agents more context, manage the commands, tools, and skills they use, and install external plug-ins to expand their abilities, a new Device Hub to run an app in development on simulated or physical devices and configuring their environments, and Organiser that will include coding intelligence triage recommendations and insights overview which surfaces high-impact regressions across metrics and diagnostic reports of an app that’s being built.

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Apple had introduced last year, with iOS 26, macOS 26 and other operating systems, introduced a transparency inspired Liquid Glass interface. The ’27’ generation OSes are intent on making further refinements, such as diffusing content better for legibility and depth effect. Incoming is a new transparency slider in Settings allows users to personalise the visual experience. For developers, SwiftUI updates will help developers make their apps more responsive without requiring developers to change their code through more efficient state initialisation and faster layout rendering—important, considering faster performance is one of Apple’s key focus areas with the new software.

Also read: Tim Cook’s final WWDC keynote sets Apple on a new AI course

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Apple has again widened the capabilities available to game developers, in an attempt to make the iPhone, iPad, Mac and even Apple TV more enticing for gaming. The company says the new Managed Background Assets will reduce game install sizes by introducing intelligent, localised delivery. The system, they detail, now automatically identifies a player’s preferred language and only downloads the specific asset packs required for that language, falling back to the closest match if necessary.

Secondly, a new Steam Asset Converter has been released with an intent to streamline the process of adapting PC games for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and visionOS. Apple is also giving game developers access to the Game Porting Toolkit 4, which focus on quicker development of Mac games by introducing open source skills for use with agents. There is now native integration for official plugins for the Unity gaming engine unlocking Apple-provided plug-ins for StoreKit and Background Assets, which will give developers an ability to natively implement In-App Purchases across all Apple platforms.