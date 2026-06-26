Apple hikes product costs by 20-42%: Check full list of new prices for MacBooks, Ipads

Apple has hiked the prices of its products, including Macs and iPads, across the globe, including in India. While announcing the increase in prices, which range between 20 per cent to 42 per cent up from their original prices, the tech giant cited an increase in the cost of memory chips as the reason.

Apple said it had till now “shielded” its customers but could not continue to do so. (Getty Images via AFP)

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“The rapid expansion of AI data centres has created an extraordinary surge in demand for memory and storage. We have never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly,” Apple said in a statement, adding that it had till now “shielded” its customers but could not continue to do so.

“…We have now reached a point where we need to begin raising prices on a number of products, including today's increases for iPad and Mac. We know this is not welcome news, and we are working tirelessly to find solutions,” the company said. The cost of iPhones, Apple's main source of revenue, remains unchanged for now.

Full list of revised prices for MacBook, iPad and Pro

Macs

MacBook Neo - ₹ 79,900 (was ₹ 69,900) MacBook Air M5 - ₹ 1,49,900 (was ₹ 1,19,900) MacBook Pro - ₹ 2,39,900 (was ₹ 1,89,900) iMac - ₹ 1,74,900 (was ₹ 1,34,900) Mac Mini - ₹ 94,900 ( ₹ 59,900) Mac Studio - ₹ 2,79,900

iPads

iPad Pro (M5) - ₹ 1,39,900 (was ₹ 99,990) iPad Air - ₹ 89,900 (was ₹ 64,900) iPad - ₹ 49,900 (was ₹ 44,900) iPad mini - ₹ 69,900 (was ₹ 49,900)

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{{^usCountry}} Home & Entertainment Apple TV 4K - From ₹ 25,900 (was ₹ 14,900) HomePod - ₹ 44,900 (was ₹ 32,900) HomePod mini - ₹ 15,900 ( ₹ 9,900) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Home & Entertainment Apple TV 4K - From ₹ 25,900 (was ₹ 14,900) HomePod - ₹ 44,900 (was ₹ 32,900) HomePod mini - ₹ 15,900 ( ₹ 9,900) {{/usCountry}}