Apple India revenue jumps 48% to 49,322 crore, profit up 77% in FY'23

Oct 30, 2023 03:19 PM IST

The company had registered a revenue of ₹33,381 crore in the financial year (FY) 2022.

iPhone maker Apple India witnessed a 48 per cent jump in revenue on a year-on-year basis to 49,322 crore in the financial year ended March 2023, according to financial details provided by business intelligence firm Tofler.

Apple India had registered revenue of 33,381 crore in the financial year (FY) 2022.

The company's profit increased by about 77 per cent to 2,230 crore in FY'2023, from 1,263 crore in FY'2022.

"The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported as 46,444 crore," Tofler said.

The expenditure of the company in FY'2022 was about 31,693 crore.

