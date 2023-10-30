Apple India revenue jumps 48% to 49,322 crore, profit up 77% in FY'23

iPhone maker Apple India witnessed a 48 per cent jump in revenue on a year-on-year basis to ₹49,322 crore in the financial year ended March 2023, according to financial details provided by business intelligence firm Tofler.

Representational Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apple India had registered revenue of ₹33,381 crore in the financial year (FY) 2022.

The company's profit increased by about 77 per cent to ₹2,230 crore in FY'2023, from ₹1,263 crore in FY'2022.

"The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported as ₹46,444 crore," Tofler said.

The expenditure of the company in FY'2022 was about ₹31,693 crore.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON