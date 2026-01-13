Apple opts for Google Gemini to power Siri in multi-billion dollar AI deal

Apple Inc. has chosen Google Gemini over ChatGPT to power its AI technology as well as Siri in a multi-year deal, in what is seen as a big win for Alphabet Inc. over Sam Altman's OpenAI in the global AI race. The Apple-Google deal unlocks unlocks two billion active Apple devices for Google Gemini to tap into. (AI Image)

“After careful evaluation, Apple determined that Google Gemini provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and is excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for Apple users,” the two companies said in a joint statement on Monday. Terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed.

“Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute, while maintaining Apple's industry-leading privacy standards,” Google said.

Apple would maintain its privacy standards by continuing to run its AI services on consumers’ devices or via Private Cloud Compute—a secure online system. Google Gemini will help support a new version of Siri that is due this year.

The Apple-Google deal for Gemini, their second since Search as default on iPhones, is a major vote of confidence for Alphabet which has been jostling with OpenAI for the partnership. Google Gemini already powers Samsung's Galaxy AI, but the Siri deal unlocks two billion active Apple devices.

To be sure, Apple had in late 2024 rolled out ChatGPT on its devices. While Apple said there were no major changes to the integration as of now, OpenAI was silent on the deal altogether.