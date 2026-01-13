Edit Profile
    Apple opts for Google Gemini to power Siri in multi-billion dollar AI deal

    The Apple-Google Gemini deal for AI technology and Siri chatbot is seen as a big win for Alphabet over Sam Altman's OpenAI and ChatGPT in the global AI race.

    Published on: Jan 13, 2026 10:24 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Apple Inc. has chosen Google Gemini over ChatGPT to power its AI technology as well as Siri in a multi-year deal, in what is seen as a big win for Alphabet Inc. over Sam Altman's OpenAI in the global AI race.

    The Apple-Google deal unlocks unlocks two billion active Apple devices for Google Gemini to tap into. (AI Image)
    “After careful evaluation, Apple determined that Google Gemini provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and is excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for Apple users,” the two companies said in a joint statement on Monday. Terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed.

    “Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute, while maintaining Apple's industry-leading privacy standards,” Google said.

    Apple would maintain its privacy standards by continuing to run its AI services on consumers’ devices or via Private Cloud Compute—a secure online system. Google Gemini will help support a new version of Siri that is due this year.

    The Apple-Google deal for Gemini, their second since Search as default on iPhones, is a major vote of confidence for Alphabet which has been jostling with OpenAI for the partnership. Google Gemini already powers Samsung's Galaxy AI, but the Siri deal unlocks two billion active Apple devices.

    To be sure, Apple had in late 2024 rolled out ChatGPT on its devices. While Apple said there were no major changes to the integration as of now, OpenAI was silent on the deal altogether.

