Apple suspends work on next high-end headset, to focus on cheaper model: Report

Apple has suspended work on its next high-end Vision headset, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing an employee at a manufacturer that makes key components for the Vision Pro. An Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York.(AP)

The iPhone maker is still working on releasing a more affordable Vision product with fewer features before the end of next year, the report said, citing a person involved in its supply chain and one person in the manufacturing of the headsets.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company plans to sell its Vision Pro in eight new countries, including China and Japan, in a bid to spruce up sales of the $3,500 device, which has been grappling with slower demand after initial enthusiasm.

Earlier this month, Apple held its annual developer conference, where it unveiled its long-awaited AI strategy and announced a partnership with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI.

The event has also given a boost to Apple's shares, which have now risen over 11% so far this year after trailing behind their Big-Tech peers at the start of the year due to softer iPhone demand in China.

Apple had originally planned to divide its Vision product into two models, similar to the standard and Pro versions of its iPhone, the report said.

The company had been reducing priority for the successor to the Vision Pro for the past year, assigning fewer employees to work on the next model over time, while focusing on reducing the costs of the first-generation's components, the report added.