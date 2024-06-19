Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's net worth soars to $119 billion, up 2280% in 5 years

Jensen Huang- Nvidia's CEO- is now the 11th richest person in the world as his net worth increased by more than $4 billion. This is his highest ranking yet on Forbes’ real-time billionaire list and comes after Nvidia became the world’s most valuable public company owing to an artificial intelligence-driven surge. As the company's shares rose more than 3% on June 18, Jensen Huang’s net worth increased to around $119 billion. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks at the Computex 2024 exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan. Nvidia passed Microsoft to become the most valuable company in the S&P 500.(AP)

Jensen Huang has served as Nvidia’s chief executive and president since cofounding the company in 1993. The company went public in 1999 and has surged in trading in recent years. The company recently executed a stock split that cut Nvidia’s share price below $130 after trading above $1,200.

Jensen Huang richer than Mukesh Ambani?

He is now richer than Mukesh Ambani and just behind former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer in the Forbes rich list.

What is Jensen Huang's stake in Nvidia?

Jensen Huang owns a 3% stake in Nvidia. In the beginning of 2024, his net worth was $77 billion, as per Forbes’ estimates. But since, the company’s market cap has increased by 177% to $3.33 trillion.

Jensen Huang to sell Nvidia shares?

Yes, the company said in a securities filing last month that the tech boss would sell 600,000 shares of the company through March 2025.

How much has Jensen Huang's net worth increased since 2019?

In 2019, Jensen Huang was 546th-richest person in the world as per Forbes. In 5 years, his net worth has increased by $114 billion. He was worth $21 billion last year ranking him as the world’s 76th-richest person.