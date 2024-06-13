Nvidia’s Jensen Huang has this rule for one-on-one meetings, just like Jeff Bezos and Steve Jobs

Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang revealed that he doesn’t schedule one-on-one meetings with the people who report to him. He has a management team of 55 people- all of who directly report to him as the structure is “designed for agility, for information to flow as quickly as possible.” Owing to this, there are no unnecessary meetings. He said, “Unless they need me. Then I’ll drop everything for them.” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang present NVIDIA Blackwell platform at an event ahead of the COMPUTEX forum, in Taipei, Taiwan.(Reuters)

Jensen Huang said that he communicates with his executives throughout the day to stay on the same page which eliminates the need for meetings. Even for performance reviews, he said, “I write no reviews for any of them. I give them constant reviews and they provide the same to me.”

Many CEOs have earlier shared similar approaches to meetings. Steve Jobs loved walking meetings while Jeff Bezos banned PowerPoint presentations in meetings and encouraged “messy meetings” where anyone could share ideas without an ending time for the meetup.

Jeff Bezos shared, “When I sit down [in] a meeting, I don’t know how long the meeting is going to take if we’re trying to solve a problem. The reality is, we may have to [let our minds] wander for a long time ... I think there’s certainly nothing more fun than sitting at a whiteboard with a group of smart people and spit-balling and coming up with new ideas and objections to those ideas, and then solutions to the objections and going back and forth.”

On this approach, Yale University psychology professor Laurie Santos said, “I think we feel strapped for time because we think working ... as much as we work all the time is essential for achieving the things we want to achieve in life."