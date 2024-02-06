Apple Vision Pro viral videos raise concern: Watch absurd headset use in UK, US

Apple Vision Pro released: Apple’s Vision Pro has finally been released and if you did not know that, you actually could see people wearing it in inappropriate scenarios and realising this. The headset was released last week and has quickly made its way into the real world as people shared videos on social media of users spotted wearing it to walk around and even ride public transport despite warnings from Apple that it should never be used in any “situations requiring attention to safety”. Apple Vision Pro: A set is displayed at the launch of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple The Grove in Los Angeles, California.(AFP)

Videos on X (formerly Twitter) showed people wearing the headset to travel around busy streets.

So much so that YouTuber Casey Neistat filmed a video in which he used the headset on a trip around New York City. Another video showed a man driving down a busy highway in a Tesla while wearing the headset.

One even showed someone in London using the headset. It has not been released in UK yet.

Some videos appeared to be satirical as well as one showed someone leaving Tesla’s new Cybertruck and seeming to bat away virtual objects.

Apple has a page titled “Important safety information for Apple Vision Pro” on its website that elaborates possible dangers in using the headset. Other than medical conditions and potential discomfort, it includes one passage under the heading “surroundings”.

“Always remain aware of your environment and body posture during use. Apple Vision Pro is designed for use in controlled areas that are safe, on a level surface. Do not use it around stairs, balconies, railings, glass, mirrors, sharp objects, sources of excessive heat, windows, or other hazards. Never use Apple Vision Pro while operating a moving vehicle, bicycle, heavy machinery, or in any ot/her situations requiring attention to safety. Using the device in low light conditions may increase the risk of collision with objects in your environment," it reads.